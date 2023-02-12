Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,400 American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 43.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in American Public Education by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

