Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,100 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CMTL shares. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of CMTL opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

