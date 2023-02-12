Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 23,600 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.83. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

