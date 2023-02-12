Jump Financial LLC Buys 4,400 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

AMSC opened at $5.72 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,455.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.