Jump Financial LLC Buys 8,087 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

