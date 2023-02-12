Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.