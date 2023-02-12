Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lucid Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 330,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

