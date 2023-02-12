Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,800 USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -875.00%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $281,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $1,102,031 in the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

