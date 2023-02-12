Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,800 Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unifi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 18.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unifi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UFI. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Unifi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.