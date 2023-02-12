Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 52,500 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,439 shares of company stock valued at $622,717 over the last ninety days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $870.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

