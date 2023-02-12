Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,118 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNFI opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.