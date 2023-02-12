Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,315 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 284.21% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.