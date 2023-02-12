Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRTS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 36.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensus Healthcare Profile

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

