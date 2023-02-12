Jump Financial LLC Decreases Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 348,545 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,670,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 87,818 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OBNK opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

In related news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

