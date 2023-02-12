Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $7.96 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

