Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 4.1 %

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

NYSE TGS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

