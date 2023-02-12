Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 5.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $317,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 29.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $878,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $435.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

