Jump Financial LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1,806.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Up 5.9 %

LADR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 88.12 and a quick ratio of 88.12. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.