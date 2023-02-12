Jump Financial LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199,988 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

