Jump Financial LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marcus by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 153,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Marcus by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million, a PE ratio of 384.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

