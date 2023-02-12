Jump Financial LLC Has $202,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $29,707.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $38.11 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $682.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

