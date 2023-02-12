Jump Financial LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,166 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,324,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,216,000 after buying an additional 506,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,631,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,352,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

