Jump Financial LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Up 8.8 %

REI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

