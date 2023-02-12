Jump Financial LLC Invests $161,000 in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 55.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at $285,450.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. Insiders own 39.10% of the company's stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

