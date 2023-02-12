Jump Financial LLC Invests $165,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.5% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 267,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 150.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $51,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $97,854.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $51,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,231 shares of company stock valued at $167,669. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

