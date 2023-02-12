Jump Financial LLC Invests $172,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

NIO Stock Down 1.5 %

NIO stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

