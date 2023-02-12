Jump Financial LLC Invests $182,000 in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

KRO stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

