Jump Financial LLC Invests $195,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

