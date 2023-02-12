Jump Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

