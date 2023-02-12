Jump Financial LLC Invests $208,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

TFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

