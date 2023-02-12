Jump Financial LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading

