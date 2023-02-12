Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.02 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

