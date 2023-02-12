Jump Financial LLC Purchases 22,793 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $928.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.1649 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

