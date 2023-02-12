Jump Financial LLC Purchases 50,815 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Gevo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.08 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $493.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.08.

GEVO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,590 shares of company stock worth $120,659. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

