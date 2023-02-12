Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,011,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.