Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,060 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

DX stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $654.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

