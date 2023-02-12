Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,200 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,628 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 681.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 376,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 327,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 85.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 169,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 111,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.