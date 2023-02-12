Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 22,200 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $112,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,988,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 311,135 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 255.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 254,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 182,679 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

In related news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

