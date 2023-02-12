Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,100 IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDT by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in IDT by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in IDT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $321.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

