Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth about $30,789,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 424,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CL King lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

