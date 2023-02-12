Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

