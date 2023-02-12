Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,721 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of TCMD opened at $12.12 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $244.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

