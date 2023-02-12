Jump Financial LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MacroGenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,803.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,000. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.51 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $338.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

