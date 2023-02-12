Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in News were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in News by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in News by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Price Performance

NWS opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.32.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

