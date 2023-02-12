Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Joint by 11.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Joint by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Joint by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,567,670.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Joint Price Performance

About Joint

Shares of Joint stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.