Jump Financial LLC Sells 41,053 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,053 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 592,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,740 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.