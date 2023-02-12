Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,778 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $3,497,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,964,946.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,943.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares in the company, valued at $43,666,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $3,497,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,964,946.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,027,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,666,459. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.