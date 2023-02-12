Jump Financial LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

VKTX stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

