Jump Financial LLC Takes $170,000 Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLBY. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at PLBY Group

PLBY Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,356.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,186. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 110.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

