Jump Financial LLC Takes $188,000 Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $496.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.19. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.